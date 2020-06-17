Saying Goodbye to Artist and Prankster Clayton Bailey

Port Costa is a rough-and-tumble little town, too small to warrant a traffic light. It ends in a dirt parking lot next to the train tracks and the Warehouse Bar, a cavernous and musty pit stop for bikers. The building is crammed full of vintage signage, dusty velvet bunting and dangling swag lamps; a large taxidermied polar bear rears up on its hind legs over the pool table.

In 1976, this was the site of Clayton Bailey’s World of Wonders, an unnatural history museum where his P. T. Barnum tendencies could really run amok. Clayton had been sculpting full-size skeletons of mythical beasts like Bigfoot and Cyclops as part of a self-invented branch of pseudoscience called kaolism. He buried these fossils “from the pre-credulous era of the Bone Age” in the hillside near his house and then brought in groups of school kids on archaeological expeditions to “discover” the bones (and have their minds blown). The fossils were exhibited at World of Wonders alongside certificates and scientific contraptions meant to “verify” their authenticity.

Clayton’s love of science, coupled with his mischievous spirit, synthesized into an alter ego named Dr. George Gladstone. Dr. Gladstone wore a pith helmet and a lab coat and served two purposes: to lend scientific credibility to Clayton’s art hoaxes and to operate as a stand-in able to discuss Clayton’s work. In true Andy Kaufman-level devotion to the bit, Clayton never conceded that Dr. Gladstone was just a character. (A UC Berkeley professor nominated Dr. Gladstone for a Nobel Prize in physics in 1976. Alas, he didn’t win.)

To lure visitors into the museum, Clayton decided he needed a hype man, an old-fashioned carnival barker to reel them in. This is how ON/OFF the Wonder Robot was conceived. ON/OFF was essentially a robot suit made of scrap metal worn by either Clayton or his son, Kurt. The robot would chase neighborhood children and had a thunderous amplified voice he used to command adults to feed him quarters and buy tickets to the museum. A trapdoor penis was later added to discourage curious people from non-consensually playing with his buttons and levers.

ON/OFF was the first in a long line of robots. While there would be no more suits, many of the robots were human-sized. Clayton pieced them together with familiar objects: coffee pots, brake pedals, vacuum parts and radio consoles. He scoured flea markets and the Custom Alloy scrap metal yard in Oakland for discarded home appliances that called out to be reborn into something greater and funnier than their original utilitarian form. As with all things, sex sells, and robots are no exception. A female robot with pointy breasts ultimately got Clayton removed from an exhibit at the Lawrence Hall of Science.

World of Wonders closed its doors after only two years, but it planted a seed in its creator’s mind. When the Bailey Art Museum opened in 2013, it was housed in Clayton and Betty’s original storefront home in Crockett. Finally, all of Clayton and Betty’s whimsical creations were available for the public to marvel over. The displays included a mad scientist lab with motion-activated animatronics. Lady Bigfoot (with high-heel foot bones), Cyclops and other fossils from the unnatural history museum returned to view. “Burping Bowls,” little ceramic blob creatures submerged in buckets of water, burbled up to the surface as visitors walked past, propelled by hidden fish tank pumps. A giant mounted pop gun allowed visitors to shoot a cork at a gong 30 feet away with a satisfying pop! and ka-bong! Hidden motion detectors triggered lights or radio fuzz in seemingly inactive robots. In a side room, the “Crime Fighting Device,” a suit of armor with a Bible burning in its belly, guaranteed the viewer psychic immunity from evil (for a small fee).

Apart from being near a major metropolis, the museum bore all the hallmarks that define a quintessential roadside attraction. And it wasn’t all about Clayton. The Baileys’ son, Kurt, displayed fluorescent monster art in the museum. One room was mostly devoted to Betty’s amazing and often hilarious watercolor pencil drawings, lively folk-art renderings of the everyday moments that define a life. In these works on paper, women smoke around a table, take trips to Reno, play bocce ball, stand in line and make hospital visits. I still chuckle over a piece depicting Whoopi Goldberg on The View, advising women to “air it out.”

After conducting a fanzine interview with Clayton in 2002, we became pen pals. Once the museum opened its doors, I was a frequent visitor and eventually a friend. Every time I published something new, I dropped by for a hand delivery. If I had a special date or a new friend I wanted to impress, I brought them to the museum to chat with Clayton and Betty and to shoot the pop gun, to stick our hands in a demon dog’s mouth and trigger a sound effect. The Baileys had a knack for making everyone feel like the center of the universe and an honored guest. Their special brand of love and attention made me feel cool—and probably helped me land some second dates.

In 2018, Clayton suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed and mostly unable to speak. Later that year, Betty discovered the cancer she’d beat years before had returned. She passed away in 2019. Clayton’s old ceramics apprentice from the ’70s, Mary Smiley, moved into the house to keep him company for the remaining year of his life. He died shortly after his 81st birthday.