A Long Summer Ahead: What Writers Are Reading As The Pandemic Goes On

"What I think is really important right now is to remember that poems and literature can give us a chance to reroute ourselves," says Taylor. And at a time when most of our real-world journeys are canceled, we can still escape in our own minds.

Taylor has found that "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" by William Butler Yeats is "a very convincing imaginary journey." Yeats describes a small cabin, honey bees and cricket song. "I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore," he writes.

"What I love about that poem is that we go with him," Taylor explains. At the end, readers find he's still standing on the gray pavement.

"He reminds us that he hasn't actually gone anywhere," she says. "But he's just taken this beautiful imaginative journey, and he's made this beautiful sound in language. And he's calmed us down. He's calmed himself down."

One of the powerful roles of literature, she says, is to "let us have some space to imagine."

Jade Chang Recommends, 'Minor Feelings,' 'New Waves' and 'A Tree Grows in Brooklyn'

Jade Chang, author of The Wangs vs. The World, has found herself thinking a lot about authors trying to launch their books this spring and summer. "It's so hard in any climate, but it's especially hard right now," she says.

Chang is excited to dig into Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong. "It's part memoir, part cultural criticism," Chang explains, "And at a time when we have a president who is introducing a term like 'Chinese virus,' it feels like really essential reading."

New Waves by Kevin Nguyen is also on her nightstand. "It is kind of a heist story in the tech world, so I think it should be pretty fun," Chang says.

As for an older story, she recommends one of her "true loves"—A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. This is "a true comfort read that still won't feel completely frivolous right now ..." Chang says. "It really is about this girl kind of figuring out how to be a person in the world, how to make her way in the world, how to love the world. And ... I think it's important for us in any time, but especially in a time like this."

Raina Telgemeier Recommends Julia Kaye Comics, 'Hot Comb' And 'Almost American Girl'

Raina Telgemeier, author of Smile, Sisters and Guts, says the coronavirus pandemic hasn't really changed her work habits—she's used to working from home with her two cats—and it hasn't really changed her reading habits much either.

"My work has always dealt with anxiety and sort of the inner condition of the mind," she explains, "so I've always been drawn to realistic fiction and to memoir and to people's kind of daily lives."

Telgemeier reads a lot of web comics, and she's been enjoying the work of trans cartoonist Julia Kaye. Her Instagram handle is @upandoutcomic and "her more recent comics are about having transitioned and just, you know, what comes next?" Telgemeier says.