A Filmmaker Turns to Organizing Through Mutual Aid

Floating an idea on Twitter on May 29—“Thinking of making little protest / riot kits to hand out for free”—AroMa immediately heard back from followers asking how they could donate money to the cause. Later that night, with help from friends, they handed out over 100 kits to protesters in downtown Oakland, hastily assembled with supplies from Dollar Tree and other shops. The total cost of putting together the kits came to about $500, AroMa says.

Two days later, the group had a name (Protesters Kit Oakland), a Cash App account, a Gmail address and the goal of making 200 additional kits.

“Things just kind of started to snowball on their own,” AroMa says. PKO is now run by a core group of five. “With my background in producing films and connecting with people, I’m good at organizing people quickly to do a certain task.”

As the protests continued, PKO’s kits adapted to meet new needs and on-the-ground experience. In addition to swim goggles and a solution of baking soda and water used to lessen the effects of pepper spray and tear gas, they started including permanent markers and basic first aid supplies, later adding snacks.

Socially distanced volunteers helped assemble the kits, first in a living room, then a backyard, then in the basement of Omni Commons. People donated not just money but supplies, easing the burden on the organizers, who’d been driving around town looking for mini spray bottles or waiting on bulk orders from online vendors.

For over a week, as protests and actions moved through the streets in concert with a national uprising for racial justice, PKO was AroMa’s full-time focus. They wanted to honor the trust both the protesters and the donors had placed in PKO, by researching kit contents, responding to messages and forging connections with other grassroots operations, like a group of organizers in Anaheim, who AroMa drove down to meet, delivering surplus kits.

As the protests in Oakland calmed, AroMA started looking to the future of the project. In total, they estimate PKO has received about $10,000 in donations and supplies, $3,000 of which has already been spent on kits handed out at recent protests. AroMa is looking to donate some of that to other organizations in need, now that PKO has the resources to do so.

The material output of the project is constantly adapting. PKO is now shifting focus to education and community building. “Protesters Kit goes beyond emergency needs,” they say. “It’s really about equipping people with the right tools to combat oppression, and those tools can look different at any point. Sometimes that will be gauze and tear gas solution and sometimes that will be as simple as water, snacks and information.”