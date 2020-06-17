The Haunted House on Lombard Street That Left a Trail of Tragedy

While in the house, Montandon suffered bouts of dizziness, headaches and disorientation. One night, these symptoms became so severe, she almost overdosed on medication. Worst of all, within three years of the tarot reader’s curse, three of the women closest to her—all young and healthy, all of whom had resided in the house for short stints after the astrology party—were dead.

Two of them, Montandon’s cousin Carolyn and a young assistant named Vera Scott (both of whom had been terrified by the house while living there) committed suicide. The third woman, Montandon’s best friend and secretary Mary Lou Ward, died in the home under circumstances so mysterious, a cause of death has never been determined.

Here’s what happened. In May 1969, Montandon abandoned the house to live with her new husband, Alfred Wilsey, who moved the date of their wedding up in an effort to loose her from the building’s clutches even faster. Montandon was unable to get out of her lease, and the Lombard Street house sat empty for weeks until Ward asked if she might stay there—she was looking to give her own newlywed daughter and son-in-law some space to themselves in her home. Montandon agreed, but recalls saying: “You’re sure you’re not afraid? I wouldn’t go back on a bet.”

One week later, after flames were spotted by a neighbor, Ward was found face down on the bed in Montandon’s bedroom, severely burned. All of the windows and doors to the room were locked. At the inquest, it was determined that the 47-year-old had died before the fire started, but no one could figure out how or why.

Coroner Dr. Henry W. Turkel stated:

I should explain to you ... that we have examined Mary Louise Ward as carefully as we know how and at great length, and we cannot establish any reason for her death. We don’t know why she died.

George Lucas, an inspector from the SFFD who also worked on the case, was equally confounded about the fire’s origin, especially since it broke out after Ward died and she was home alone. He later wrote to Montandon:

I personally went back to that apartment on my own several times to try to solve the mystery there. In my 22 years as a member of the fire department, I have had lots of experiences of death by fire. There was something about this one that just wasn’t right.

Tortured by the fact that the investigation into Ward’s death created more questions than answers, Montandon went about doing her own detective work. Before her death, Ward had told Montandon she didn’t think the tarot reader’s curse was entirely to blame for the run of strange activity that followed. “I think it was already there,” she told Montandon. “Maybe his influence just called it out.”

Montandon’s investigation seemed to back up Ward’s theory. She discovered that former tenants of 1000 Lombard Street had uncommonly high rates of both divorce and alcoholism. One complained of developing a puzzling illness while living there that she never entirely got rid of, even years after leaving.