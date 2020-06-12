Big Freedia to Headline SF Pride's Online Celebration

Like all big festivals in 2020, the San Francisco Pride parade is going online. And the celebration, which turns 50 this year, has 13 hours of programming planned for June 27 and 28, with Big Freedia at the top of the bill. The queen of New Orleans bounce was announced today as the headlining act in the first wave of the lineup, which also includes drag queens and activists Honey Mahogany, Per Sia, Sister Roma (of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence) and Yves Saint Croissant.

Australian singer Betty Who, American Idol finalist David Hernandez, Dorian Electra, Kidd Kenn and Urias are also on the musical lineup, with more acts to be announced in coming days. The planned festivities also include speeches from LGBTQ+ leaders and a look back at Pride’s half-century of history.

This year, SF Pride joins Global Pride, a 24-hour stream of LGBTQ+ celebrations from around the world. Details here.