The 19th Century Teacher Who Fought to Give Black Children an Education

As one of the first African American families to settle in Oakland, the Floods made their presence felt immediately with a series of firsts. In 1857, Elizabeth turned their home into Oakland's first private school for Black children. (She designed the curriculum from scratch.) That same year, the couple's first son together, George, was the first Black baby born in Oakland. The next year, in 1858, the Floods helped establish Oakland's first Black church—the First African Methodist Episcopal Church. When the church moved into a former schoolhouse, Elizabeth taught classes there, too.

In 1866, Elizabeth's fight for better schools began to pay off. Up until then, no laws existed protecting the right of Black children to attend school. The Revised School Law required the establishment of a public school for Black students in any district with ten or more Black children that wanted to attend, or else make allowances for them to join white schools (board of trustees and parents permitting.)

The following year, Elizabeth's campaign for equal education came to a tragic halt when she died suddenly at the age of 39. But her loving husband picked up the baton, later serving as secretary on the Education Committee of the Colored Citizens of California. Crucially, in 1871, he successfully petitioned the Oakland School Board to admit children of color based on the passage of the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. Finally, in 1880, integrated schools became California law.

Elizabeth and Isaac's youngest child was just five when she lost her mother—but she certainly inherited Elizabeth's determination. Lydia Flood Jackson was one of the first children in Oakland to attend a desegregated school, and went on to be a campaigner for women's suffrage, speaking at the 1918 California State Women's Convention and serving on the board of the Federation of Women’s Colored Clubs.