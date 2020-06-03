How Artists Can Instigate Social Change, According to a New Guide

“Especially now that we are in a largely digital space, we want to share art that helps propel the imagination,” Rodriguez says. “And when people are interacting with images on their phone, they rapidly can understand and feel something that’s very different than reading a paragraph or, honestly, watching these videos [of police killings] that are very traumatic.”

Discussing examples of how artists have pushed progressive agendas forward, Rodriguez mentions Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film Black Panther, the #MeToo movement popularized by Hollywood actresses and Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest, a symbol of anti-racism used in today’s anti-police brutality demonstrations.

But she says even artists without enormous platforms can influence their communities. Illustrator Micah Bazant, for instance, created images rallying for the release of inmates in jails, prisons and immigration detention centers to stop the spread of COVID-19, and his drawings became a digital rallying cry. “He helped propel a bunch more art that began to get more shared around the fact that people need to be released from prison [during the pandemic],” Rodriguez says. “I think this art made accessible demands that we later saw materialized.”