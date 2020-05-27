Now Playing! A Global Film Fest and Evidence Against Jeffrey Epstein

At some distance on the culture spectrum lies the invigorating and beguiling dance film Love Chapter 2. Israeli dancer-cum-choreographer Sharon Eyal’s modern ballet, backed with an intense score, is one of the Jerusalem Film Festival’s contributions.

There’s no cost to watch anything on We Are One, though donations to WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local relief agencies are encouraged.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Netflix

We’re inundated with a plethora of multi-episode nonfiction (i.e. limited series) on every cable network and streaming platform. As befits the infotainment age, most of them lean more toward sensationalism (and exploitation) than investigative journalism. Lisa Bryant’s deeply disturbing four-episode dive into Jeffrey Epstein’s long-running molestation pyramid scheme (as one journalist dubs it) is neither.

What it is, in purpose and execution, is a forum to give voice to approximately a dozen of the literally hundreds of women who were lured, abused and raped as vulnerable adolescents and teenagers by the now-deceased New York/Palm Beach predator Jeffrey Epstein. I suppose I should toss “alleged” into that sentence somewhere, since Epstein escaped this mortal coil before he could be tried and convicted in court. In the court of public opinion, however, which is where Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich rests its case, only a minority will give much weight to “alleged.”

One of those, no doubt, is the reptilian lawyer and Epstein pal Alan Dershowitz, who is the only figure on the perpetrator’s side of the aisle to offer a rebuttal to Bryant’s camera. It isn’t the filmmaker’s fault that she was unable to obtain interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell or the other women who (allegedly) charmingly procured underage girls for Epstein over a period of at least 20 years. But the documentary can’t accurately be described as an investigation in the absence of that testimony, or any other new information. (Nor is it sullied by the stuff of exploitation—hokey reenactments, cheap-shot filler and a thumping soundtrack.)

It is, on one level, a necessary and welcome piece of historical journalism that collects in one place, via interviews with a chief of police, journalists and survivors’ attorneys, the chain of events that led to Epstein’s long-running evasion of justice. Florida law enforcement and newspaper reporters did ace work, only to be sabotaged by a U.S. attorney whose presumed corruption still needs to be plumbed.

Frankly, this is all beside the point. The raison d’être of this documentary are the numerous wounded and brave accounts by young women. Their detailed descriptions of the horrific manipulation and exploitation they suffered, at the hands of a demented individual and his various assistants and abettors, comprise a catalog of evidence that is too monumental to discount, let alone disbelieve.

At its core, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a handsomely illustrated talking-head documentary. It isn’t drama, and it certainly isn’t art. In this case, that’s just right.