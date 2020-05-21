Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer, have agreed to plead guilty in connection to the college admissions bribery scandal that federal investigators dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Massachusetts made the announcement Thursday, saying Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Her husband will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the recommendations of the plea agreement, Loughlin is facing two months in prison and a $150,000 fine. Her husband is facing five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. Ultimately, a federal judge will determine their sentences.

Both are scheduled to enter guilty pleas on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET, federal authorities said.