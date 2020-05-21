How Yuri Kochiyama Inspired this Young Oakland Artist

This month Kathy Liang will graduate from Oakland Tech as a part of the class of 2020. She and her fellow seniors will walk out of their classrooms and into a world of uncertainty. Fortunately, at 18, Liang is already extremely focused on her path.

A small portion of Liang's journey has been documented in the newly released short documentary film, I See Me. The film focuses on one of Liang's latest pieces, a mural inspired by a quote from the late civil rights leader Yuri Kochiyama.

“So, transform yourself first," reads the Kochiyama quote, "because you are young and have dreams and want to do something meaningful, that in itself, makes you our future and our hope. Keep expanding your horizon, decolonize your mind, and cross borders.”

Liang says the quote spoke to her because it "encompasses how adult allies should support youth, because when youth grow, they bloom and they thrive."

Liang is an artist-in-residence at Banteay Srei, an Oakland-based organization supporting Southeast Asian women and girls on the path to self-empowerment.