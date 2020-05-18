Jorge Santana, Guitarist and Founder of SF Latin-Rock Band Malo, dies at 68

Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana whose guitar riffs on the band Malo’s 1972 hit “Suavecito” transformed the song into a Chicano anthem, has died.

Carlos Santana announced his brother’s death on his Facebook page Friday. He was 68.

“We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother, Jorge,” Carlos Santana wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow the eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose.”

Jorge Santana died Thursday of natural causes, the family said.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Jorge Santana began playing guitar following his brother’s footsteps.