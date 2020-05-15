With No Timeline for Reopening, SF’s Independent Venues Seek Lifeline

Bedard has already cancelled or postponed some 40 shows at independent venues, including Eli’s Mile High Club, Starline Social Club and the Chapel. He’s one of many local promoters and talent buyers in the difficult position of trying to financially endure an industry standstill and at the same time plan for its resumption—without knowing when that will occur or what it will look like.

Bedard worries that smaller venues without backing from Live Nation or Goldenvoice, diversified corporations with credit lines deep enough to weather the storm (though not without layoffs), will shutter before they’re able to adapt. It could be “financially less ruinous,” Bedard said, for venues to close than to continue operating at a loss whenever the concert restrictions lift.

NIVA, funded in part by ticketing companies See Tickets and Lyte, has retained the lobbyist firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to represent its interests in Washington. In a letter to congressional leaders, NIVA board president Dayna Frank proposed various relief measures centered on tax relief, small business loan and mortgage and rent forbearance.

Due to public health concerns, venues were some of the first businesses to close and will be among the last to reopen, Frank’s letter explains. Yet the initial federal economic relief programs “fail to sustain an industry like ours,” it continues. “Without your help, thousands of independent venues will not survive to see the day when our doors can open to the public again.”

Independent venues closing could also solidify the controversial expansion of Live Nation and AEG, parent company of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, into the local concert market.

Live Nation, which operates the Fillmore Auditorium, the Masonic, and August Hall, can burn $150 million a month for the rest of the year “without any concern,” company president Joe Berchtold told Billboard. And, separately from NIVA, the companies are lobbying for their own federal bailout.

Local promoters have concerns—not just about their unemployed workers, but also the risks of rescheduling concerts too soon and forcing repeat cancellations, not to mention overpromising fees for touring artists. If venues are only allowed to reopen with half or 25 percent capacity, for example, everyone stands to earn significantly less than initially expected. On top of it all is a big audience question: will anyone come out to shows?

Dan Strachota, talent buyer at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, said he’s increasingly postponing fall concerts to next year, even some originally slated for this past March or April. With potential capacity limitations, he says promoters booking touring acts are striking less-risky “door deals,” where artists receive a percentage of total ticket sales rather than their usual guaranteed fee.

The Rickshaw Stop has joined on with NIVA, and Strachota is hopeful for some sort of federal aid. The Hayes Valley venue is ineligible for a Payroll Protection Program loan, he said, and has been denied for five other regional grants and loans.

Another problem is its ticketing provider, San Francisco company Eventbrite, has laid off 45 percent of its staff. “We’re doing a lot of the work they were doing now,” Strachota said. And the company, he continued, has yet to release ticket money to the venue for concerts that occurred before shelter-in-place.

(KQED has contacted Eventbrite for comment.)

But along with federal aid, Strachota wants clarity from local and state officials around the resumption of live music, saying reopening guidelines should better distinguish between small clubs and stadiums. To that end, he’s also a member of the Independent Venue Alliance, a new group formed separately from NIVA in part to represent local nightlife at San Francisco City Hall.

The Rickshaw Stop is raising a hardship fund for its workers, and recently sold alcohol to supporters at little more than cost, offering a free plus-one to a future gig with every curbside pickup. Strachota was happy to be reminded of the venue’s audience, and to offer some staff a day gig. “It was the first time in six weeks I woke up without a sense of dread,” Strachota said.