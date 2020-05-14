What It Means to Make Art as an Asian American in the Pandemic

It comes as no surprise, then, that Asians have had trouble finding the voice to stand up for themselves—or others—in America. In recent years, we’ve seen the national conversation start moving past assimilationist ideals, but that shift hasn’t necessarily been reflected in the art we make. Crazy Rich Asians, a Hollywood film that broke ground with its all-Asian cast in 2018, is a perfect example of this kind of art—a win for representation, but one that plays heavily into tropes of assimilationist whitewashing. To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a Netflix Original also released in 2018, echoes these ideals: the film differs in practically no way from a classic American high school rom-com—it just substitutes an Asian girl for a white one.

Now, during the pandemic, our art carries a different weight entirely. Asian-American artists have a sense of responsibility of tackling issues of identity—of fighting this hate and xenophobia. That very feeling is what inspired me to make the projects I recently released on social media: a photo series with friends that denounced these attacks of racial violence, posts that spoke to how Asians were unfairly targeted for wearing masks.

And it wasn’t just me. In the rise of this discrimination, I saw an extraordinary amount of Asian American cultural work—essays, photos, videos, makeup—innumerable forms of expression all geared towards addressing the massive spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. The art I saw differed greatly from the kind often touted in the American mainstream. It is, at its core, protest art—meant to challenge the status quo and incite change.

In contrast to the relatively tame AAPI-centered work that tends to get the most attention today, radical, progressive art played a key role in shaping the modern conception of Asian American identity. Before 1968, the concept of Asian America didn’t exist. The Asian American movement—often overlooked—changed all of that. In the late ’60s, public outrage over the Vietnam War spurred massive protests throughout the United States. At UC Berkeley, the first-ever Asian American Political Alliance formed in May 1968.

As Karen Ishizuka details in her book Serve the People, Asian American activists were heavily inspired by Third World solidarity and the Black Liberation Movement. They lobbied together against American racism and imperialism, and found power in their dual identities rather than assimilating. Eventually, as the movement grew during the ’70s and ’80s, action spread to community initiatives, like protesting evictions and gentrification in the Bay Area.

In those years, AAPI protest art grew. “Roots,” a visual art exhibition in Los Angeles’ Chinese American Museum in 2017, featured artworks from those decades: AAPI newsletters were illustrated with slogans like “More power to the people;” films like Cruisin’ J-Town offered a counterpoint to the racialized depictions of Asians in Hollywood; posters played on Chinese astrology to critique police violence, reading “Year of the People. Off the Pigs.”

The movement died out in the early ’90s as forces of assimilation and economic ambition separated identity politics from their militant ideals and drew these progressive agendas to a close. But, disappointingly, the way our community is represented in the mainstream now feels far removed from this drive for change and the solidarity between other minority groups we hope to find today.

Now, beyond the mainstream, there are still many AAPI works today that could be considered protest art, even if they take a different form than the works of the ’70s and ’80s. I recently read Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer, for example, and felt its complex portrayal of the immigrant-Southeast-Asian experience challenge many opinions I’d formed about my AAPI identity growing up in L.A.. Singer Rina Sawayama’s latest SAWAYAMA is brilliantly strong, tackling deep East Asian issues of shame, fetishization and intergenerational trauma.