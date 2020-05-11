Was Your Exhibition Canceled? There’s a New Grant for That

The grant is narrow in scope, but addresses the precarious financial standing of the local emerging art scene. Many artists spend hundreds, if not thousands of dollars out of pocket to prepare for commercial exhibitions—expenses that are only recouped if dealers succeed in selling their work. (Even in ordinary times, this system puts a burden on artists, since payments from galleries are not usually distributed until after a show closes.)

Only Bay Area artists who were preparing to show at a local commercial gallery are eligible to apply for the relief grant. They must have had a solo, two or three-person exhibition scheduled between March and September 2020 that was canceled or delayed due to the pandemic.

Like we’ve seen with other relief funds, speed is of the essence here: applications for the relief grant open Tuesday, May 12 at 9am, with only 400 slots available. The applications will remain open until 4pm on Friday, May 15.

In addition to the $1,000 grants, the project will include an online exhibition featuring the awardees, to take place in June.

