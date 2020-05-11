Was Your Exhibition Canceled? There’s a New Grant for That

San Francisco gallery Ever Gold [Projects] and the Internet Archive, who usually partner on an annual residency program, have instead diverted this year’s residency funds into grants for Bay Area artists. The Bay Area Emerging Visual Artist Exhibition Production Relief Grant is specifically geared to assist those who made work for shows that are now either delayed or outright canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The relief grant will award a total of $30,000, in increments of $1,000 each, to 30 artists. A jury of four arts professionals will evaluate the applications, basing their decisions on documentation of the work made to be shown, summaries of production costs, and a draft or finished exhibition press release.