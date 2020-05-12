You/Me is a visual exploration on the daily life of a mother, created by filmmaker Casey Beck during shelter in place.

You/Me is a finalist of the new KQED Homemade Film Festival line up. New films will be released all week long.

About the Film:

Life with a seven-month-old is filled with love, joy, and...monotony. The days are long, but there is beauty if you know where to look.