Life with a seven-month-old is filled with love, joy, and...monotony. The days are long, but there is beauty if you know where to look.
Sponsored
Film Critic, Randy Meyers Comment:
Casey Beck’s elliptical “You/Me,” evocatively captures the intimate connections that a mom has with children during these Shelter In Place times. You/Me is quiet, immersive and touching -- in the best ways possible.
Director Bio:
Casey earned her MFA in Cinema from San Francisco State University and is on the faculty at California State University East Bay, where she teaches documentary production. Casey premiered her feature documentary directorial debut The Organic Life to sold-out crowds at the 36th Mill Valley Film Festival in 2013. The film won Best Documentary Feature at the Santa Cruz Film Festival and was broadcast on PivotTV in September 2014 and on FoodMattersTV in 2015. Beck screened, Shades, a short film about emoji skin tones, at Cinequest 2019 and Legion, a short about a grieving mother finding solace in Star Wars, at Cinequest 2020. In 2018, she won a fledgling fun Rapids story development Grant to direct her short documentary Downstream about the catastrophic effects of water contamination on the river in Iowa. The film screened at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, among others, and online at YaleE360.
To learn more about Casey Beck and her work, visit www.caseybeck.com
Care about what’s happening in Bay Area arts? Stay informed with one email every other week—right to your inbox.