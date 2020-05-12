"Life Behind Bars" is created by. AJ Bishop, part film noir, part sheltered in place (or trapped in place as this film might suggest). Bars is a dark comedy that shines light on the woes of a bartendress who moves home to quarantine with her parents.

"Life Behind Bars" is a finalist of the new KQED Homemade Film Festival line up.

Comment from Film Critic Randy Myers: The ultimate nightmare (for some) is to move back in with your parents. Bishop’s sly comedic scenario finds a female bartender needing to do just that during the pandemic. Bishop’s clever spoof is sassy and energetic and then rewards with a hilarious shaken-and-stirred zinger at the end.

