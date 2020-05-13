Do You Have Time For Hamster? From filmmaker, Tim Maloney is a death metal music video for the pet curious that's part lecture, part sensory overload. Thinking of adopting a pet during COVID19? You might want to ask yourself the very questions this film raises.

Do You Have Time For Hamster? is a finalist film of the new KQED Homemade Film Festival line up. New films will be released all week long.

About the Film:

Learn about hamsters with the Black Death Metal band "Bloodfïstre." This dynamic two man team of Ülric Hjammerthrjob and Ümlaüt Ødinsblüt will blast you away with searing skull-crushing METAL!!! Only this time they hope you'll learn a little about the desert's wily rodent friend, the noble hamster. Then you will perish beneath the unholy assault of soul-destroying METAL!!! You may be driven completely insane, but you will have learned so much about a pet you can enjoy for about 2 years. Plus, METAL!!