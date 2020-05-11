All I Did Was Smile and Say Hello is an animated documentary created By. King Yaw Soon (My Mother, Myself & I) about main character, Michelle. Michelle is Asian American and this is her story of a bizarre encounter at the airport in Feb of 2020. Right before shelter in place hit.

All I Did was Smile and Say Hello is the premier film of the new KQED Homemade Film Festival line up. New films will be released all week long!

Directors Statement:

I first heard the airport story from Michelle when she shared it over a group zoom call. It was before the Bay Area announced “shelter-in-place”, before any of us knew how bad this pandemic would hit us, and before the rise of Anti-Asian racism across the country.