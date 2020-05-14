Willie In the Sky

Film Critic Randy Myers Says: In just 3 minutes Nathaniël Siri establishes himself as a filmmaker to watch -- an artist with vision and a distinctive, whimsical style. A young man finds his isolation interrupted with more homesteaders coming to camp out on an apartment roof. “Willie” is ambitious, highly imaginative and filled with creative camera shots. Can’t wait to see what the talented Siri comes up with next.

Directors Statement:

This is an Impromptu Quarantine Film.

My film was made within a few days from beginning to end out of the necessity to create something in this isolating time. It is meant to inspire others to see the bigger picture and to utilize our imaginations, to rise through our challenges.

Willie was written on April 28th 2020, then shot, first edited and scored within 3 days. Everyone involved in the shooting resides in the building below the pictured roof. All tenants and friends had previously interacted communally during quarantine prior to the shoot.

Directors Bio:

Director, Creative Producer and multi-disciplinary Artist, Nathaniël Siri has been directing and producing films, videos and TV projects for over 27 years. From his films which have traveled the world through festivals (Exode, Dans le Passage…) to corporate productions (commercials, online promotional materials) and more artistic projects (music videos, video-choreographic installations), Nathaniël is known for bringing impactful visual propositions and takes pride in creating an organic flow of work with the individuals he collaborates with.

To find more of Nathaniël Siri's work visit his website at: https://www.nathanielsiri.com/