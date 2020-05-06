'Becoming' Offers a Revealing But Selective View of Michelle Obama

Her concern: during a visit with Laura Bush, she noticed the White House butlers were African American and Latino men decked out in tuxedoes.

"I didn't want them growing up thinking grown African American men served them in tuxedoes," she says. "The truth was that some of those men were (like) my uncles—they were the Pullman porters and other folks—I didn't want my girls to grow up with that image."

Race is, of course, a huge subject in the film, as Michelle Obama details feeling immense pressure to be perfect as wife to the first black president. For fans who admire the family and their message of inclusion, Becoming will be a bittersweet reminder of how differently the White House's current occupants conduct themselves.

Still, when young people ask Michelle Obama how to face the often-intangible forces of systemic prejudice and tribalism, Michelle Obama has a consistent answer: Stay focused. Work hard. Never accept a limiting label.

"I never felt invisible," she says, praising her parents for teaching her confidence. "We can't afford to wait for the world to be equal to start feeling seen."

When a Native American student tells her he felt uneasy in classes with students wearing Trump hats, she responds: "So you're in school. Be in school. Get your frickin' education. Barack and I, all through this presidency, through the lies and the stuff they said about us, all we could do was wake up every day and do our jobs. Let our jobs and our lives speak for itself."

That sounds an awful lot like putting the burden on oppressed people to transcend their own oppression. The Obamas have faced criticism in the past for such "respectability politics"—which also imply that if a person of color doesn't succeed, perhaps it's because they didn't try hard enough. (Remember those Democratic voters who stayed home?)

It would have been compelling to see Michelle Obama face some tough questions from someone who legitimately challenges her ideas. But Becoming is produced by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, following in the footsteps of other recent documentaries—like ESPN's The Last Dance or Hulu's Hillary—which counted on significant participation and support from key subjects to succeed.

As good as all of these efforts are, there is also a sense that they can only go so far in challenging their superstar subjects. In Becoming's case, that means a distinct lack of critics shown onscreen and moments that feel too much like an ad for the boss.

Despite Michelle Obama's candor, Becoming offers a selective view. Barack Obama doesn't sit for an exclusive interview; daughters Sasha and Malia speak in just a few places. And the former First Lady avoids any direct criticism of political rivals, continuing to go high when others might consider going low.

Even with its flaws, Becoming is a compelling documentary, offering a carefully revealing look at a whip smart, ferociously practical woman trying to understand how her historic time in the White House changed herself, her family and the nation.