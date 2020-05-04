CBS' Legal Drama 'All Rise' Tackles Coronavirus as a Story Line

If the pandemic shuts-down TV production for many months, can the industry still crank out new seasons of series television that viewers will watch?

Tonight, CBS' legal drama All Rise hints at an answer with an episode crafted after actors and production staffers began isolating in their homes. It's the first network TV drama to film a new virtual episode about the coronavirus pandemic and it unfolds so seamlessly you'd never otherwise know it was developed during a global crisis.

The story centers on an ambitious idea by the show's lead character, Simone Missick's Judge Lola Carmichael, to conduct a trial over video chat—with attorneys, court staff and even the judge herself appearing from their homes in a proceeding livestreamed publicly (in the show's fictional world).

The trial is a metaphor for what the show itself is trying to pull off. Producers said during a press conference last week—held via video chat, of course—that they didn't want to end the show's season on the episode they filmed just before the lockdown.

So they asked actors to become one-person production crews: cobbling together technology, turning rooms in their homes into sets and handling makeup or costuming with whatever they had on hand, coached by the show's remote production staffers.