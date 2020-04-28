The Precarity and Ingenuity of Bay Area Dance in Isolation

Having wrapped up Germany and Switzerland, they arrived in Italy on Feb. 23 to learn their Italian engagements had been canceled. Robert Rosenwasser, co-founder and creative director of the company, recounted their abrupt departure by bus for France the next day. The French were determined to carry on, theaters full in all three cities where LINES performed. They flew out of France after their last performance on March 12, amid growing concern about a pandemic.

Back home, LINES’ spring season and gala had to be canceled. Fall and spring European tours remain on the calendar, and Rosenwasser notes, “performing arts are such an integral part of public life in France, Italy, Spain and Germany, I can’t imagine that not being resilient.”

For now, LINES is planning the release of filmed repertory from its archives, and moving some classes online. Between the extensive adult dance program offered at the LINES Dance Center in San Francisco, and the company’s pre-professional, summer, and BFA programs, along with various community partnerships, LINES’ commitment to education runs deep, attracting attendees from beyond the Bay Area. “How will people be comfortable with traveling to educational programs?” Rosenwasser wonders. “We’re aware how tenuous this is.”

Festival presenters, like hip-hop impresario Micaya, find themselves in an equally tenuous position. Micaya organizes the annual SF International Hip-Hop DanceFest, which normally takes place in November. She worries that if dance companies cannot gather to rehearse, create and film their submissions, she won't have enough material to choose from. Visa and travel restrictions may also affect dance crews coming from overseas and from around the country. If she has to cancel, she must trust that all the grants she has in place for this year’s festival will roll through to 2021.

The San Francisco International Arts Festival, in which dance features prominently, has already been struck from the calendar for May. Ever since the Trump administration took a hostile stance to outsiders, festival director Andrew Wood has done battle for international artists on the visa front; this year, he says, the visa situation was “a chaotic mess.”

The festival's 40 local artists, including Kiandanda Dance Theater, inkBoat, and Eth-Noh-Tec, are taking the biggest economic hit—collectively, over $200,000. They had all been making new work, mostly funded by grants that were contingent on the performances taking place, and that took into account anticipated income from ticket sales. “It is in that critical time leading up to a premiere when the costs tend to skyrocket and most of the financial investment is made,” Wood explains. “Therefore, this is the time that if something goes unexpectedly wrong—such as the wholesale shutdown of society—that artists are at their most vulnerable and the finances are at their most precarious.” They must now go back to the foundations which have supported them and either ask for extended terms or apply for relief funding.

Touring is also off the calendar for AXIS Dance Company, a pioneering company that integrates dancers with and without physical disabilities. The cancellation of a high-profile, first-ever tour to Switzerland was particularly calamitous.