KQED's Homemade Film Festival Announces Guest Judge, Journalist Randy Myers

KQED's Homemade Film Festival welcomes guest judge, journalist Randy Myers. Randy Myers is a freelance film journalist for Bay Area News Group and is the former president of the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle. He loves independent filmmaking and can talk extensively about his love for Steven Spielberg's "Jaws."



Randy has agreed to offer an, albeit kind, film critique of all top rated submissions for the festival.

Interested in submitting your film? Please do! KQED's Homemade Film Festival is seeking any short made-in-home films from California made during your time in quarantine.

Get creative but stay safe. A grand prize of $1000 awaits!

Visit FilmFreeway.com/KQEDHomemadeFilmFestival For more rules, and information on how to submit your film.