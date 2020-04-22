For Graduation, Cal Students Build ‘Blockeley University’ in Minecraft

The project previously had about ten people organizing on a Discord server. As news spread, over 500 students began applying to help use satellite data to create a 1-1 scale model of not just UC Berkeley landmarks, but the whole school. “Our intention was never to build the entire campus,” says Hall. “We were expecting maybe a few dozen, at most maybe a hundred people to get a fun Minecraft graduation party for whoever was interested. It’s certainly grown and been self-sustaining since then.” The organizers are slowly building permissions to allow access for those who want to help.

Hall and Lustic started with Memorial Stadium, where their graduation would have taken place on May 16. They worked on building the field and outlining bigger structures, but they also added details specific to their own Berkeley experiences. Both of them are members of the Cal rowing team and trained in a storage area of the stadium.

“I rebuilt [the storage area] one night, and Hunter walks in and he’s like ‘Wow, it feels like I’m almost there,” says Lustic. “It’s really weird how the 1-1 ratio in Minecraft can bring a mental presence to actually being there. It resurfaces a lot of emotions that wouldn’t have really come up unless you actually went to that exact place.”

Fellow seniors Nick Pickett and Elliot Choi joined the project through one of the earlier Facebook posts on Overheard. A member of the Cal band, Pickett has his own special relationship to Memorial Stadium—specifically North Tunnel, where the band spends a lot of time before games.

“When I first logged on, I was kind of taken aback by how gorgeous the stadium was, because it’s freakishly accurate,” says Pickett. “But as I’m walking towards North Tunnel, I’m like, ‘Wait, this isn’t right.’” He then spent hours recreating the tunnel by referencing photos from his four years in the band. “It was kind of surreal. It was like putting a puzzle together that I already knew what it was supposed to look like,” he says.

In Minecraft, the act of recreating those spots became a way to share the personal significance of otherwise easily overlooked nooks and crannies on the Berkeley campus. “Going around to the other side where the band and the football team are, I’ve never really walked through there—maybe twice in my life,” says Hall. “So it was cool to meet someone who knows it to a T.”

And for all the work they’ve done together, most of the students involved in building a Minecraft campus haven’t actually met one another in real life. “Nick and I have been in classes together for I think, like, the last four years,” says Hall, “but we hadn’t really spoken until we started working together.”

Every new person who joins the server adds another layer of unofficial Berkeley history to the project. “Google Images and Google Maps help us figure everything out, but each of us have very distinct memories of very near and dear locations,” says Pickett. “We might have our own personal photos that we can source to really get an accurate representation of campus for as many people as possible.”

“The point is to bring people together and have them be in a place that they remember liking and having good memories in during a time that we can’t,” Hall adds.