Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary Celebration Goes Virtual

Remember the grassy knolls and verdant gardens of Golden Gate Park? Strolls around the ponds? World-class museums? Hippie drum circles? Festivals like Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass?

With large gatherings off for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus (SFPD has made it very clear that there will be no 4/20 celebrations there this year) Golden Gate Park is taking its 150th anniversary celebration online with livestreamed concerts and other virtual activities. On April 18 at 9am, Joan Osborne’s 2019 Hardly Strictly performance will become available for viewing through April 25.

Soothing videos from the Japanese Tea Garden and live webcams of the penguins and sea creatures from the California Academy of Sciences are also available, as are resources to learn about the park’s history, coloring pages, and a library of podcast episodes about this cornerstone of San Francisco culture.

More concerts will be announced in the weeks to come.