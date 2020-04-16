These Three Virtual 4/20 Celebrations Go to Good Causes

As disappointing as mass event cancellations are, there is no annual celebration more perfectly suited for staying home than 4/20. (Home is, after all, where the refrigerator resides.)

EduBirdie is reporting that Gen Z's cannabis consumption has almost doubled during social distancing, so this year, enthusiasm levels for 4/20 may be even higher than usual (pun intended). Fortunately, there are a few online events happening on Monday that will keep Mary Jane lovers content and benefit worthy charities.

The Highstream 4/20 Festival—streaming between 1–7pm PST, via nugs.tv—will benefit Crew Nation (a charity for road crews affected by the shutdown), the Drug Policy Alliance (which lobbies for drug education and decriminalization) and Americans for Safe Access (which advocates for medicinal marijuana). Musical guests include The Pharcyde, Melissa Etheridge, Disco Biscuits and Ape Drums of Major Lazer. There will also be online workshops, demos and interactive panels broadcasting all day.

Then there's the Great American Sesh In—a day of music and arts that starts streaming at noon. Organized by legendary weed enthusiasts B-Real (of Cypress Hill), Tommy Chong (of Cheech & Chong) and Rob Garza (of Thievery Corporation), this telethon style-event will benefit COVID-19 first responders through the Direct Relief organization. Other performers include Adam Vida, Beebs, Big Light, Boyfriend, David Gans, DJ Airwolf, DJ Shortkut, Geographer and Roots of Creation.

Finally, if you need a more specific activity for 4:20pm on the dot, you might want to join Tony Diepenbrock—the San Francisco-based founder of Flower Co. and Emerald Galore—in trying to break the world record for “Most People Consuming Cannabis on Video Chat.” His goal is get 1,000 humans onto a Zoom conference call at the same time, while charging an entry fee to benefit the Last Prisoner Project. The charity is currently working to free the more than 40,000 people incarcerated for non-violent marijuana-related crimes. You can reserve your spot and donate to the cause by signing up at 420WorldRecord.com. Diepenbrock has pledged to match 100% of donations.