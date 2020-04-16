On Hypertension in a Pandemic and Health Challenges for the Black Community

The videos of police violence and conversations about infant mortality rates. The book on Henrietta Lacks and the story of the Tuskegee Study. The list goes on.

I put the phone down to wipe my hairy face. Gotta get it together.

First step—cut the news.

I’m doing more harm to myself by being inundated with all this information—much of which I can't do anything about. I’m here for being informed. And, as a journalist, it’s my job. At the same time, as an African American man, it’d be wise for me to mind my mental and physical health during these times, and not let my blood pressure get too high.

“Hypertension is our number-one diagnosis amongst the adults that we treat at Root,” said Dr. Noha M. Aboelata, CEO of the Roots Community Health Center, during a video call last week.

Dr. Noha, as people often call her, was referring to what her clinic sees regularly, when there's not a pandemic. When they're just dealing with the normal run-of-the-mill healthcare disparities.

The Roots Center, located in East Oakland (with a satellite center in San Jose), serves a demographic that politicians call “the most vulnerable.”

That includes people without housing, people reentering society after being incarcerated and people who simply don’t go to healthcare providers because they don’t trust them. That’s who Dr. Noha's clinic has worked with since its inception in 2008.

And they’re not just checking people’s blood pressure, they’re looking at contributing factors and offering “wrap-around services.”

The list of those services is long, including Hepatitis C testing and baby-seat installation. She honed in on an aspect I hadn't thought about: “A big part of health is creating jobs,” Dr. Noha said.

So the organization has programs for people to make natural bath and body products called Clean 360. And there’s a graphic design program that allows people to work for Hamilton Broadway Signs, a business that’s been in operation since 1924.

Dr. Noha says these programs are important anytime, but especially while dealing with the effects of COVID-19. After all, incarcerated people are being released from jails and prisons in efforts to mitigate the coronavirus spread there, but they're entering a stagnant job market. There has to be support for employment on top of government services and medication.

There's also got to be case-related information. Granular information.

In an earlier group call with a few elected officials and stakeholders in the East Bay's black community, Dr. Noha mentioned the need for Alameda County to show COVID-19 cases by gender, race, age and location. Late last week, that request was granted.