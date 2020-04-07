KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Need An Escape? Try 'Unorthodox,' 'Baghdad Central' and 'Abigail'
NPR

Need An Escape? Try 'Unorthodox,' 'Baghdad Central' and 'Abigail'

John Powers
Israeli actress Shira Haas plays Esther, a young woman who flees her marriage and her tight Hasidic community in the Netflix series 'Unorthodox.' (Anika Molnar/Netflix)

  • Ordering Delivery and Takeout in the Bay Area During Coronavirus

  • Small Farmers, Local Markets Nimbly Adapt to a New Consumer Landscape

  • Coronavirus Wiped Out His Gigs, Now California Musician Must Rethink How to Survive

  • Where to Get Free School Lunch in the Bay Area

  • Sobre Mesa Brings Afro-Caribbean Cocktails and Light Bites to Oakland

  • Flavors Worth Finding: Yolk Spill, Vegetarian Value and Fried Rice to Bet On

  • Amnesia’s Last Show: An ‘Essential’ SF Venue for Local Artists Closes After 20 Years

  • An Eye for the Strange and Wonderful: Remembering KQED’s Patricia Yollin

  • After Nearly 100 Years, Catalina Island’s Avalon Theatre to Stop Showing Nightly Films

  • After Nearly 100 Years, Catalina Island’s Avalon Theatre to Stop Showing Nightly Films

  • Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Tour Dates for Pop Groups, Rock Bands, Orchestras

  • Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Tour Dates for Pop Groups, Rock Bands, Orchestras

  • Chef Tanya Holland’s Town Fare Raises the Oakland Museum’s Culinary Profile

  • Opera Union Says Plácido Domingo Engaged in ‘Inappropriate Activity’

  • ‘Swingposium’ Celebrates Music in Japanese American Incarceration Camps … With Taiko

Sponsored