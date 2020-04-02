KQED is a proud member of
The Stud Reopens Virtually with a Weekly Drag Night

Nastia Voynovskaya
Drag queen and Stud co-owner VivvyAnne ForeverMore hosts "Drag Alive!," now streaming weekly on Twitch.

Even before sheltering in place, The Stud thrived in San Francisco against all odds. The LGBTQ+ club, open since 1966, operates under a collective ownership model, sells cheap drinks and—in contrast to the sterile, monochrome vibe of newer bars—champions camp, glitter and weird, performance art-y drag you won’t find on VH1.

As we all pivot to streaming for recreation, entertainment and human interaction, The Stud moves its weekly drag show “Drag Alive!” online, with a Twitch stream taking place every Saturday, 6:30–8pm. The first edition is hosted by Stud co-owner and drag queen VivvyAnne Forevermore, along with club mainstay Jillian Gnarling, known for pairing cute femininity with body horror special effects makeup.

The lineup of performers—some streaming pre-recorded numbers and others performing live—includes a number of San Francisco’s best-known queens, including Peaches Christ, Honey Mahogany and Christeene.

In addition to The Stud, popular San Francisco drag club Oasis, the typical tour stop for larger drag productions and gay-friendly concerts, is going online with YouTube performances several times a week. After tonight’s Golden Girls-themed evening, the next performance is on April 4: a drag parody of Trog, a so-bad-it’s-good British horror movie from the 1970s.

And San Francisco avant-garde drag collective Toxic Waste Face, whose ambitious art films and performances have been featured at Art Basel Miami Beach, goes live on Twitch at 5:30pm, April 4 with a 30-minute short film.

Despite current limitations, we’re happy to report that drag is alive and well. As you stream these performances, remember to tip your queens so it stays that way.