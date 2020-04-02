The Stud Reopens Virtually with a Weekly Drag Night

Even before sheltering in place, The Stud thrived in San Francisco against all odds. The LGBTQ+ club, open since 1966, operates under a collective ownership model, sells cheap drinks and—in contrast to the sterile, monochrome vibe of newer bars—champions camp, glitter and weird, performance art-y drag you won’t find on VH1.

As we all pivot to streaming for recreation, entertainment and human interaction, The Stud moves its weekly drag show “Drag Alive!” online, with a Twitch stream taking place every Saturday, 6:30–8pm. The first edition is hosted by Stud co-owner and drag queen VivvyAnne Forevermore, along with club mainstay Jillian Gnarling, known for pairing cute femininity with body horror special effects makeup.

The lineup of performers—some streaming pre-recorded numbers and others performing live—includes a number of San Francisco’s best-known queens, including Peaches Christ, Honey Mahogany and Christeene.

In addition to The Stud, popular San Francisco drag club Oasis, the typical tour stop for larger drag productions and gay-friendly concerts, is going online with YouTube performances several times a week. After tonight’s Golden Girls-themed evening, the next performance is on April 4: a drag parody of Trog, a so-bad-it’s-good British horror movie from the 1970s.

And San Francisco avant-garde drag collective Toxic Waste Face, whose ambitious art films and performances have been featured at Art Basel Miami Beach, goes live on Twitch at 5:30pm, April 4 with a 30-minute short film.