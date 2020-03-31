For Homebound Artists, New Approaches Bloom on Instagram

Other Bay Area artists accustomed to making physical artworks are likewise shifting their attention to projects they can share online, since opportunities to gather together and share art in person won’t happen again until May at the earliest.

“As an artist stuck inside, I started thinking about how I can make work,” says photographer Adam Thorman, whose previous bodies of work focus mostly on the Pacific Coast landscape. During the pandemic, Thorman is remotely maintaining a full-time teaching schedule at Danville’s Athenian School. Now, in the breaks between school periods, he walks or drives to friends’ homes, photographing them through their windows. These “social distancing” portraits, as he calls them, result in slightly destabilizing mixtures of interior space and exterior reflection.

“I like a complex visual space,” he explains. Some of the windows are so reflective they look more like portraits of the outdoors his subjects can’t enjoy. In each image, the window trim or door frame is cropped out of the photograph, further confusing the viewer’s eye.

Thorman says the series, which he began posting to Instagram on March 20, has been the result of “a rush of creativity.” He says he’s had a higher than usual success rate of making good images because he gets to be in collaboration with his subjects.

“Some projects you labor and labor over to make right for years,” he says, “but this just felt right from the start.”

Finding inspiration in limitations, whether with regards to time, materials or mobility, is a generative process familiar to many artists. But for Tosha Stimage, who just moved back to the Bay Area, those artistic limitations are heightened by the fact that she’s sheltering in place in a near-empty apartment. When she moved into her new place on March 15, she had just one suitcase with her; her boyfriend was due to drive the rest of their belongings up from Los Angeles.