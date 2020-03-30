Van Gogh Painting Stolen After Thieves Smash Dutch Museum Entrance

A painting by Vincent Van Gogh was stolen early Monday morning from a Dutch museum in what appeared to be a smash-and-grab from the institution's front entrance.

The painting, an 1884 work titled "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884," had been on loan to the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam. It is part of the permanent collection of the Groninger Museum, in the northern part of the country.

Police say the break-in took place at about 3:15 a.m. local time, according to the Dutch news website NL Times. The thieves smashed through the glass door at the museum's entrance, and only took the Van Gogh.

According to CNN, museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm said at a press conference Monday afternoon, "I am shocked and unbelievably pissed off," continuing: "It is very bad for the Groninger Museum. It's also very bad for Singer."