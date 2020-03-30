The act of creation, from the book of Genesis to your three-year-old’s drawing, is a source of inspiration. Confined to our domiciles, our imaginations crave something with more gravitas than an eight-episode, European-set soap opera or murder mystery. Here are a batch of first-rate films about and by Bay Area artists that will take you out of your head and your house.

Adios Amor: The Search for Maria Moreno, 2017

Vimeo

Laurie Coyle’s unearthing of the life and activism of the (no longer) forgotten Latina farm worker Maria Moreno is a bravura political history, a mystery yarn, a family saga and an art film. Coyle’s discovery of a cache of remarkable photographs drives the narrative and infuses the one-hour film with an artist’s grace. Move fast: Adios Amor streams for free through midnight Tuesday, March 31.

Our Time Machine, 2019

ReelAbilities Film Festival

S. Leo Chiang’s latest work, co-directed with Yuan Sun, won the documentary competition at CAAMFest last spring among several prizes it’s garnered on its worldwide festival run. The film follows conceptual artist Maleonn as he mounts an ambitious stage production honoring his father, the former director of the Shanghai Chinese Opera Theatre, who has Alzheimer’s. ReelAbilities Film Festival New York (which moved its program online) streams Our Time Machine this Saturday evening, April 4 at 5:15pm PDT followed by an interactive Q&A with Chiang, all for a mere $6.28.

It Came From Kuchar, 2009

Kanopy

New Yorkers George and Mike Kuchar were no-budget pioneers of 8mm underground filmmaking in the ’60s before relocating to the Bay Area in the ’70s. Jennifer M. Kroot, who had been a student of George’s at the San Francisco Art Institute, crafted a wild, wooly and altogether wonderful portrait of the beloved brothers two years before George’s death.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, 2019

Amazon Prime

If you missed Joe Talbot and Jimmie Falls’ richly resonant ode to San Francisco present and past last year, it takes on a whole other dimension in the present moment. Home (the movie’s main theme) is where everything is, right now. At the same time, we can all use a cinematic tour of the city. The Last Black Man in San Francisco makes this list because it centers art and performance, from street rappers to a climactic guerrilla theater piece.