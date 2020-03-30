A Guide to Tommy Wiseau's Stages of Quarantine, as Seen in 'The Room'

In the 17 years since its release, The Room—considered by fans to be the greatest bad movie ever made—has found its own kind of strange success.

Over the years, it has slowly spawned a dedicated cult following, especially in San Francisco, where it was set. In 2018, after one of its stars (Greg Sestero, who played Mark) co-wrote a book about his excruciating experiences on-set, James Franco turned it into an Oscar-nominated movie, called The Disaster Artist.

It was notable at the time that Tommy Wiseau, The Room's eccentric writer, director and star, happily took part in promo for The Disaster Artist, since 85% of the movie is based around pointing and laughing at his overly-confident ineptitude. On Sunday, Wiseau once again proved himself a thoroughly good sport when he posted this handy chart to Twitter: