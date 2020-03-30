'Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?': Fantastic Negrito's Shelter-in-Place Anthem

I've lately realized that we're living in a historic moment. Much like 9/11 or the Great Recession, we will talk about the coronavirus crisis for decades to come. It'll be a question we ask each other: what were you doing then?
Except we may not actually remember. The days all bleed together now, the scenery of our living rooms stays the same, and if it weren't for constantly checking my phone, I'd definitely forget what month it is, let alone the date. Ask yourself: what exactly did you do three days ago? See?