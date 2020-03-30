'Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?': Fantastic Negrito's Shelter-in-Place Anthem

All of this is to say that it's important to document our shelter-in-place lives. And that's where Fantastic Negrito comes in.

The Grammy-winning Oakland singer recently put out a call to his fanbase for video footage of what they're doing during the coronavirus crisis, and how they're coping. The dozens of responses have now been made into a video, soundtracked by Fantastic Negrito's song "Chocolate Samurai," with the timely hook: "Have you lost your mind yet?"

The footage from fans is at once both distant and immediately familiar. Basically, other people in quarantine are doing what you're doing: hanging out with pets, exercising, cooking, hiking, dancing, sewing, playing music, singing.

Watch the video above, or head over to the YouTube link here.