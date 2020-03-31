On Fridays, SFJAZZ Streams Memorable Recent Concerts

Like all California music venues, SFJAZZ is closed for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus crisis. But that doesn’t mean it’s stopping the music—on Fridays at 5pm Pacific time, the venue and performing arts nonprofit streams high quality videos of some of its most memorable recent concerts.

Gospel and jazz singer Lizz Wright is on the bill for April 3. With a rich voice that glows with an ember-like warmth, she draws from African American musical traditions and history, carrying the torch of influential vocal groups such as Sweet Honey in the Rock. And the Portland orchestra Pink Martini, an ensemble with a dozen musicians who sing in 25 languages, has a streaming concert on April 10. Best known for the song “Sympathique,” which kick-started the band’s career when it became a hit in France, Pink Martini combines an eclectically quirky approach with vintage cabaret charm.

SFJAZZ’s Fridays at 5 concerts stream weekly on SFJAZZ.org. They’re free for members or $5 for a monthly digital subscription. Also, there are opportunities to tip and support the artists you’re watching.