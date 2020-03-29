John Prine Hospitalized With COVID-19 Symptoms

The songwriter John Prine has been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms and "his situation is critical," according to a statement from the Prine family.

Prine, 73, was admitted to a hospital on Thursday last week, and was put on a ventilator Saturday evening, the statement reads.

Prine's wife, Fiona, announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 17. At the time, John's test had come back "inconclusive."

Read the statement from the family below.

Prine's latest album, released in 2018, is The Tree of Forgiveness. "I think everybody needs a little forgiveness, I would think," Prine told KQED at the time. "And I think the person who's hardest to forgive is probably yourself."

Prine underwent hip surgery in February, and remarked that he was "looking forward to being back on the road," a reference to his near-constant tour schedule.

Prine has also won two previous bouts with cancer: once in 1998 for throat cancer, and once in 2013 for lung cancer.

Prine and wife Fiona reside in Nashville.