Conjuring Our Ancestral Spirits Through Art

Sydney Cain uses her art to connect with her community, as well her ancestors.

By using a process of reduction, slowly moving her hands in a circular motion to move dust-sized pieces of elements, such as cobalt and graphite, around the surface of a canvas, she reveals lines, shapes and figures that tell a story of what used to be… and maybe still is in another realm.

Sydney, who also goes by Sage Stargate, is a third generation San Franciscan. She grew up in the Fillmore, and remembers it from before gentrification when it was a largely African American community.