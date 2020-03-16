Now Playing! Tour San Francisco on Your Home Screen

Dirty Harry, 1971

Netflix

If you’re in need of a happy ending, where “justice” prevails, revel in Clint Eastwood’s reactionary, renegade S.F. cop with a gift for catchphrases. Don Siegel’s exploitative film tapped into the law-and-order zeitgeist in 1971 and spawned four sequels, but it’s not a very good movie.

The Birds, 1963

Amazon

Nature comes a-knock-knock-knocking on Bodega Bay doors in Alfred Hitchcock’s perfect, and perfectly brilliant, classic.

We Were Here: The AIDS Years in San Francisco, 2011

Kanopy

David Weissman’s powerhouse documentary finds inspiration in the gutsy response of ordinary San Franciscans to the devastatingly lethal virus.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978

Amazon Prime

Philip Kaufman reimagined Don Siegel’s McCarthy-era indictment of groupthink as a New Age bad trip in (where else?) post-hippie San Francisco. Imagine seeing it in a S.F. theater when it opened, a month after Jonestown.

OK, that’s enough dark fare (for now). Let Robin Williams, and the sunshine, in.

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993

HBO

Williams’ stardom gave him leverage, which he used to prod studios into shooting his movies in San Francisco. (It gave local folks lots of work, in addition to reducing the star’s commute to the set.) This flick is still paying dividends, attracting visitors from all over to the city and the house where it was shot. Well, it did. And it will again.