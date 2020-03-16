An Online Open Mic Creates a New Way to Gather

On Sunday evening, California's Governor Gavin Newsom suggested people of this great state either shelter in place or move with caution in the coming days; that's coupled with the CDC's announcement that "social distancing" is suggested for the next eight weeks.

When I heard that, I figured people would turn to the interwebs for connection, culture and creativity, but I didn't imagine there'd be a whole online open mic session.

DJ and thespian Champagne Hughes will co-host The Quarantine: Virtual Open Mic with RyanNicole, an emcee, event host and, most recently, the understudy for the main character in the American Conservatory Theatre's run of Toni Stone. The play was canceled the day after it opened (along with every other IRL event) due to the spread of this virus.

What does a virtual open mic even look like?

"People should expect to find a healing environment," says RyanNicole. It'll be place where folks can "share the art they’ve been cultivating for events that have since been canceled, and art for the times," she says, noting that performances aren't limited to poetry. Songs, monologues, dances and more are welcomed, and expected.