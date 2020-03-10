So Billie Eilish Took Her Shirt Off. What's to Celebrate?

Billie Eilish is being praised for a new video in which she calls out those who criticize her appearance. The clip, which played during an interlude at her Monday night concert in Miami, shows the Grammy winner slowly shedding most of her clothes, before sinking beneath black water. Over the visuals, her voice can be heard dispassionately explaining that, when it comes to her appearance, she's damned if she does and damned if she doesn't. Its impact is undeniable.

"You have opinions—about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," she begins. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching—always—and nothing I do goes unseen."

She continues: “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it."