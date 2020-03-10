Light Field Film Festival Returns to Push the Limits of Celluloid

The fourth annual Light Field film festival runs this weekend, March 13-15, at The Lab in San Francisco. The program features an international cast of more than 50 artists, culled from hundreds of submissions by seven collective members. Light Field sprang from conversations at the now-defunct Black Hole Cinematheque, an underground film series in Oakland, and it differs from more established festivals in key ways. Submissions must be made for celluloid exhibition, but otherwise there’s no criteria; this year one film is 60 years old. There’s no submission fee. Artists receive stipends. Each program costs a modest $6-$10, and weekend passes are $25.

So what’s playing? Fever (1998), a 16mm film by Chicago artist Paula Froehle, joins phantasmagoric closeups with a tactile score of murmuring inhalation to explore a mother-child bond troubled by illness. It’s on Program 7, curated by new collective member Patricia Ledesma Villon, with several stirring shorts meditating on delineated space: Tomonari Nishikawa’s Amusement Ride (2019) shows the dense field of steel beams supporting a Ferris wheel, and Valentina Alvarado Matos’ El mar peinó a la orilla (2019 traces an ocean horizon in paint. Locations (2019), a Super 8 film by Bruno Delgado Ramo, seems to probe the limits of formal description through a diptych-like composition involving fissures and surveying equipment.

Villon’s program also includes Odds & Ends, a 16mm film from 1959 by Jane Conger Belson Shimané, who’s often mentioned alongside her former husband Jordan Belson, the late experimental filmmaker based in San Francisco. Villon wanted her program to challenge the idea of the avant-garde’s boundless forward motion, a message sent most clearly by Odds & Ends: It comprises a rush of familiar and abstract imagery while a voice-over babbles about jazz, poetry and grants in a perhaps uncomfortably resonant spoof of experimental filmmaking and beatnik culture. “It’s rumored the film led to the end of her relationship with Jordan,” Villon said.

Light Field collective member Emily Chao, a San Francisco filmmaker and curator, selected two half-hour pieces for Program 6 that share an interest in unfinished or unending projects: George Clark’s documentary-like Double Ghosts (2019), shot in Chile and Taiwan, echoes an incomplete film by Raúl Ruiz, while Silvia das Fadas’ reverent The House is Yet to be Built portrays architectural sites built with utopian intentions. They blur reportage and fantasy, Chao observed, and appeal to her sense of photographic images as fossils. “They're both travelogues tracing a legacy or myth,” she said. “There's a reactivation of forgotten spaces that happens.”