Modest Mouse, Best Coast, Dashboard Confessional Headline Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

Northern California vineyards make bucolic settings for concerts, and B.R. Cohn Winery, just outside the Sonoma County town of Glen Ellen, is no exception. Its third annual Sonoma Harvest Music Festival just announced its 2020 lineup.

Taking place September 12–13 and 19–20 and presented by BottleRock, the festival features a slate of indie pop and rock heavyweights. The first weekend's lineup includes synthpop bands Empire of the Sun and The Naked and Famous, chillwave duo Best Coast, plus Young the Giant, Grouplove, The Struts, X Ambassadors, Betty Who, Smallpools and The Wrecks.

Unlike other festivals where the second weekend is basically a rerun of the first, weekend two of Sonoma Harvest features a different group of acts: emo icons Dashboard Confessional, art rockers Modest Mouse and folkies Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, as well as Fitz and The Tantrums, Bishop Briggs, Saint Motel, Joywave, Magic Giant, Yoke Lore and Almost Monday.

Festival capacity is limited to 4,000 attendees for a more intimate viewing experience, and—because this is wine country—there's a wide selection of local wines, beers and fare from fine dining establishments such as Black Pig Meat Co., The Farmer's Wife, Mariposa Ice Cream, William Tell House, and Oenotri.

Weekend passes go on sale on March 10, and single-day passes and VIP packages will become available at a later date. Details here.—Nastia Voynovskaya