Sir Babygirl Brings Her Queer, Surrealist Pop to Oakland

Cutting and dyeing your hair after a breakup can be therapeutic, just ask Brooklyn's Sir Babygirl. Her track “Heels,” from the album Crush On Me, conjures images of the aftermath of a dramatic fallout—running home with high heels in hand, tears glimmering under street lights and eventually taking one's power back with the symbolic act of a new 'do.

Crush On Me came out on the San Francisco indie label Father/Daughter Records last year. It was praised in publications like Rolling Stone and The FADER, and positioned Sir Babygirl as a rising artist to watch.

Sir Babygirl’s music is a lot of fun—she references throwback pop and rock acts like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Hole, but her work is much gayer and much more surreal. On Crush On Me, her lyrics reference being gender nonbinary and bisexual. But Sir Babygirl doesn’t make it a thing—it’s just part of the lens with which she writes about having crushes and coming of age. The singer was a theater major and also had a previous life as a comedian in Chicago, so her live shows are very campy and very playful (a strap-on harness is sometimes involved).

She comes to Oakland to perform at Starline Social Club on March 18 with the bands Club Night and Potty Mouth.