Three Decades After a Forgotten Demo, Musician Prophet Makes a Comeback

Prophet finally left San Francisco in 1999 to return to Baton Rouge to take care of his mother, and remained there for almost fifteen years. He regularly performed with Louisiana soul, funk and reggae legend Henry Turner Jr. and his group & Flavor. Meanwhile, Right On Time’s underground reputation grew with crate-digging record collectors—chief among them Stones Throw founder, Peanut Butter Wolf, who wondered what had happened to the talented musician.

“Somebody contacted me out of the blue searching for my whereabouts because they found this album by this guy named Prophet and they were trying to find me,” he remembers. “So they suggested that I move out here to L.A. because there were people excited about the Right on Time record. So it was just a matter of me packing my bags and coming on out this way.”

That soon led to a meeting with Peanut Butter Wolf—at the Stones Throw booth at a record fair, appropriately enough—and various live shows in Southern California. In 2018, Prophet released his first album in 34 years: Wanna Be Your Man, a collaboration with hip-hop producer and neo-soul singer-songwriter Mndsgn.

The project was an intriguing blend of Prophet’s continuing musical interests and Mndsgn’s beat explorations, but Prophet had some reservations.

“I never really actually worked with a record producer before,” Prophet recalls. “It's alright, it's just that it's not totally you. It's partially you.”

For Don’t Forget It, Prophet decided to go it alone. “I knew it would be better for me eventually to just write and produce a record on my own because that way it'll be me fully,” he continues.

The subtle power of Prophet’s arrangements stand out from his early work to the present day. On Don’t Forget It, there’s the slick, precise way the keys rise and fall on “In My Ear”; his vocals have a gentle touch, backed up by a warm and sweetly sly organ on the chorus. His voice on “Think About It” rides a bubbling, murmuring mixture of pulses, with low tones and a sense of space. The album has a deeply human feel that’s comfortable among the technology but never subsumed by it.