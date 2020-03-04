Coronavirus Crafts on Etsy: Yes, It's a Thing

As reactions to the deaths of over 3,000 people go, creating fluffy renditions of the thing that killed them has to be right down there with 9/11 cosplay. Yet in the past month, a sizable number of people have taken it upon themselves to create a range of hand-crafted coronavirus merch. And based on the number of already sold-out items, people are actually buying it.

Etsy alone currently offers a wide range of coronavirus merch that ranges from tacky (a multitude of T-shirts and mugs) to totally baffling. Here are some that fall into the latter category.

Crocheted baby rattles:

Key rings (pills presumably not included):

Whatever this is:

An array of "Plushie" toys:

Doilies, maybe?:

Patches:

Pins:

Worry Dolls:

Stickers:

And even crotchet patterns:

If none of that tickles your fancy, you can also buy a surprisingly large number of self-published coronavirus survival guides on Amazon, that can't help but beg the question, "How did they write these books so fast?"

Don't forget to wash your hands, everybody.