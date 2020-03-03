Watch 'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega Hilariously Hate On Hollywood Workouts

Hollywood has been making the rest of the world feel terrible about flab since movies were invented. And despite the fact that Brad Pitt's Fight Club abs are now the standard for actors, and Ryan Gosling looks so Photoshopped that it's been worked into his scripts for comedy, the rest of the world remains largely in the dark as to how actors actually maintain their physique.

Enter John Boyega, the 27-year-old East Londoner most famous for playing Finn in Star Wars. Boyega just shared a workout video to Instagram that is equal parts relatable and hilarious, and tells regular folks in no uncertain terms that working out "six days a week" is as awful as it sounds.

"Why can't Hollywood accept me for who I am?" he comedically sobs at the beginning. He then demonstrates how to trick a trainer into leaving him alone because he's "too tired for this shit," openly fantasizes about being “fat” and having “a lovely wife who loves me for who I am,” and finally forces his unimpressed trainer to tell him he’s proud of him (when he's clearly not).

It is comforting, in a world more accustomed to seeing 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez effortlessly planking halfway up a pole and Kardashians happily lunging around their backyards, to know that some celebrities despise working out as much as the rest of us.

Enjoy every painful moment with Boyega in the clip below.