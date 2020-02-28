Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Tour Dates for Pop Groups, Rock Bands, Orchestras

The coronavirus has begun to halt touring plans for some of the world's biggest pop groups, rock bands and symphony orchestras.

K-pop superstars BTS canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea’s capital as the country tries to contain the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

BTS, which performed at the Grammys and at New York’s Grand Central Terminal for The Tonight Show in recent weeks, is seen as an emblem of South Korea’s cultural and economic power. The canceled concerts were the inaugural leg of the band’s new world tour.

“We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR ... has been cancelled,” the band’s agency Big Hit Entertainment said, in a statement.

The management agency said the outbreak in South Korea, which has more than 2,000 cases so far, made it impossible to predict the scale of the outbreak by April 11-12 and April 18-19, when the group was set to perform at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.