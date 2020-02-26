A Solution for Musicians Suffering from 'Exposure'? Labor Organizing

“The fallout from AB5 is really a case of unintended consequences,” he says. “They should have contacted us. We’ll lose work, but some good things might come out of it. Musicians are all talking about this situation. After seven years of doing Jazz In the Neighborhood, we’ve cut checks for more than 500 musicians. We’re well placed to gather musicians together into some kind of organization. Until that happens, nothing is going to change.”

Dubbed the Independent Musicians Alliance (IMA), the new solidarity organization holds an initial fundraiser and celebration from 1pm–10:30pm on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bird & Beckett Books and Records in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood. The impressive program features performances by pianist Tammy Hall’s trio with bassist Ruth Davies and drummer Daria Johnson, Guarneri’s tbd Quartet with trumpeter Erik Jekabson, bassist John Wiitala and drummer Akira Tana, and Grammy Award-winning violinist Mads Tolling’s trio with bassist Dan Feiszli and guitarist Dave MacNab.

Unlike a union, which provides members with a myriad of protections, Guarneri envisions the IMA as a vehicle for building solidarity in a scene where most musicians scramble to make a living as independent contractors. Conceived to force gig-economy behemoths like Uber and Lyft into turning independent drivers into employees, AB5 upends the freelance status of a vast swath of the workforce, particularly in the arts.