This Librarian Holds the Keys to Oakland's History

Dorothy Lazard is head librarian in the Oakland Public Library’s History Center. She is the gatekeeper to a long list of books, periodicals, photos and other documents that tell the story of this city. Many of these items would be difficult to find anywhere else, such as “Blacks in Oakland 1852-1987,” written by Donald E. Hausler. This important piece of literature documents of a century's worth of African American life in this major American city; and I wouldn’t have found the book without the help of Lazard.

I also appreciate that Lazard can speak about Oakland history from personal experience. She can tell you firsthand about climbing local fruit trees in the 1970s, skipping school to attend one of the Oakland A’s championship parades and going to star-studded local film festivals.