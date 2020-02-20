Why Subtle Red Carpet Looks Won’t Start the Revolution

But stars can’t help themselves. In part as a way to direct a portion of those vast resources to something other than self-celebration, actors have occasionally used the visibility of the Oscars as a platform to champion personal causes or make political statements, to varying degrees of success. Joaquin Phoenix talked about climate change and veganism in his best actor acceptance speech; Brad Pitt criticized the Senate Republicans for not letting John Bolton testify.

Politics aren’t only confined to award winners. On the red carpet, stars take stands on myriad issues, where fashion can turn paparazzi shots into powerful images. In solidarity with sexual assault victims at the 2018 Golden Globes, female celebrities rejected the tradition of red-carpet fashion by wearing exclusively black gowns. They turned an event typically centered around scrutinizing women’s bodies and clothing choices into a political statement.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite brought extra scrutiny to the optics of class and celebrity at this year’s Oscars. The film, about the wealth inequality between two South Korean families, took four categories, including the first best picture awarded to a non-English language film. About the uncomfortable lengths a poor family will go to for a chance at a better life, Parasite highlights the way money protects people from making morally questionable decisions (by rendering them oblivious to others’ needs).

Just as a well-made film doesn’t necessarily undermine its socially conscious message, a flashy designer garment can still speak volumes. Communicating through clothing takes advantage of the scrutiny red carpet outfits typically attract. But the most effective arguments are attention-grabbing, loud and impossible to misunderstand.

When Lena Waithe wore a trailing rainbow cape to the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion at and the Catholic Imagination” Met Gala in 2018, it was a bold statement that resonated with people all over the world. A custom Carolina Herrera suit isn’t a form of protest accessible to everyone (or anyone, really). But that doesn’t make the photos of a woman defiantly representing her identity in the midst of its complicated relationship with the Catholic church any less powerful.

Waithe’s outfit wasn’t merely improved by its message; it was the message. The cohesion of her argument and its visual execution made the outfit a resounding statement. In contrast, Natalie Portman relegated her feminist argument to the edge of a cape. The women directors’ names appeared as a stitched-on afterthought, as though the cause wasn’t worth the dedication of an entire outfit. To many, it seemed like the feminist message was secondary to Portman’s desire to wear a nice dress.

Parasite’s win is not only big because it's the first non-English language picture, but because it proves great movies can be darkly funny, satirical, dramatic and heartfelt while also dealing in pressing issues of the day. It shows that social critique has a place in Hollywood, and that even if there are occasional missteps, the spotlight is a worthwhile place for continuing important conversations.